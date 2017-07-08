All singing, all dancing show

A show featuring music, song and dance is coming to Blackfrairs Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Centre Stage Theatre Academy present Lullaby of Broadway at the venue in Spain Lane next Saturday, July 15, at 7pm.

The cast will sing and dance their way through 84 years of musical theatre, and guarentee that there is something for everyone.

The show will feature classics from Broadway musicals including 42nd Street, Singin’ In The Rain, Chicago, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hensen.

Rachel Gregory from Centre Stage Theatre Academy said: “The students have worked so hard on this show with so many songs and routines in such a short space of time, they have done an incredible job.”

A spokesman for Lullaby of Broadway said: “For one night only Centre Stage Theatre Academy proudly present Lullaby of Broadway, an all singing, all dancing journey through some amazing Broadway classics.”

“With glittery costumes and fancy footwork it is definitely a night not to be missed.”

This latest show follows Gypsy, which was performed earlier this year by Centre Stage Theatre Academy.

Tickets for Lullaby of Broadway are priced at £10.50 for adults, and £7.50 for concessions.

They are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the box office on 01205 363108.

To keep up to date with productions, search for BlackfriarsTheatre Boston on Facebook.