An evening of mediumship at Blackfriars Theatre

Audiences will be treated to an evening of psychic mediumship with Tony Stockwell next week at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Tony will be at the venue in Spain Lane on Wednesday, November 8, at 7.30pm.

He is returning to the town to bring messages of comfort to those who need to hear that a loved one, friend, or someone they cared about can still be with them.

Tony Stockwell said: “Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person’s life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their Mum, their Dad, their Son or their Daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that’s worth doing.”

Tony has been working as a medium for 25 years.

Throughout his career he has had television shows including Physic Academy, Physic School, Street Physic and The Psychic Detective, written and produced six CDs, written four highly-acclaimed books – Spirited, Embracing Eternity, The Psychic Case Files and Walking With Angels – and taught globally at respected schools for mediumistic development.

Of Tony’s work, a spokesman said: “He is always striving to push the boundaries of his work, wanting each message from the other side to be as perfect as possible, to prove beyond doubt that our spirits are eternal and are able to communicate with us.”

Tickets, priced at £19.50, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.