The Jerry Green Dog Rescue centre in Algarkirk, in Marsh Lane, near Boston, is celebrating 20 years of rescuing dogs.

The centre will open this Sunday, September 3, with attractions such as a fun dog show, raffle, games, bouncy castle, archery, and treasure trail.

It will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £2 for an adult, and £1 for a child.