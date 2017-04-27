Art from The Fens to France in exhibition

A Boston-born artist is bringing his new exhibition all the way from France to the town’s Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

Nigel Vellam presents From The Fens to France, which opens on Tuesday, May 2, and closes on Saturday, May 27.

This is the first time his work will be exhibited in the UK.

Growing up in Boston and the surrounding area, Nigel quickly developed a love of landscapes.

Nigel Vellam said: “I am always drawn to the landscape around me, especially trees, as they are one of my great loves.

“I paint trees because they seem so rare in the landscapes of my youth.”

During his school years he continued his love of drawning and painting.

On his 12th birthday, Nigel was given a Johnson Jumbo photo enlarger and a book on developing photographs, which led him to create his own darkroom.

Nigel had his first solo exhibition at 15, and joined the Royal Photographic Society in the same year.

He would later go on to attend Boston College, and then become a freelance press photographer in Boston.

At 19, Nigel opened Mellor’s Art and Craft, which sold art materials and offered picture framing. He then turned it into a gallery.

Nigel trained at a teacher training centre, and now lives in France, teaching and painting watercolours.

He will be at the gallery on Tuesday, May 2, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

For details, visit: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk