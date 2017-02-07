Boston features in republished 19th century novel

After a long period out of print, a book featuring Boston in the late 19th century is being republished.

Little Will and Clink Carrot: Two Boys in Lincoln follows the fortunes of the Lincoln-based Everton family.

Protagonist Little Will was born in 1875 and the book is written by his grandson Peter Gaston.

The novel includes passages set in Boston as Little Will leaves Lincoln in search of work.

It is being published by the Boston-based Richard Kay Publications, the company set up by the late Dr Richard Allday and handed over to his daughter Becky Elliott in 2012.

The book is the first part of a trilogy, with all parts available online at www.kaybooksonline.co.uk