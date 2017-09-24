Chance to be a part of festive parade event

Residents and youngsters will have a chance to create part of this years’ festive celebrations with free workshops next month.

The Illuminate Parade takes place in the evening of Thursday, November 23, in Boston Market Place.

Children from St Thomas’, Boston West, Wyberton and Wrangle primary schools and Giles Academy are creating lanterns for the event.

Open lantern-making sessions at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre are on Sunday, October 15, and Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22, 10am and 3pm.

The sessions are open to anyone as long as they are free to attend the Illuminate procession itself.

To book a place participants should email Transported@litc.org.uk.

There are also still opportunities for musicians to play in the procession as well, preferably wind or brass instruments – email Anna.Scott@litc.org.uk.

As well as the Illuminate Parade, the day will see the Boston Christmas Market return.

Illuminate is organised by Transported, Boston Borough Council and Mayflower 400.