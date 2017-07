A Boston based fundraising group for Guide Dogs is holding a tea party next Thursday, July 13.

It will be an opportunity to meet volunteers, and find out more about what Guide Dogs do.

There will also be refreshments of cake and tea or coffee available.

The event will be held in Len Medlock Voluntary Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

To confirm your attendance or for further details, call Kelly Hodson from Guide Dogs on 0118 983 8753.