Christmas lights committee ‘delighted’ to have raised more than £23,000

The community group behind this year’s Christmas Lights has confirmed it has raised more than £23,000 through sponsors and donors.

The Christmas in Boston group said it was ‘delighted’ to announce the £23,077.98 raised so far, including £10,000 of match funding from the Boston Town Area Committee.

Committee Chairman, Dylan Taylor said: “Absolutely overwhelmed by Boston’s generosity. What a fantastic, positive outcome. We can stand proud as a town and say we did this and we did great.

“I would like to express my deep thanks to our brilliant team of volunteers who have been meeting weekly in their own time and have got over every hurdle to bring the project to this point.

“We cannot wait to surprise people later this year.

“Christmas in Boston is going to look brighter than ever before.”

The entirely voluntary Christmas in Boston Group was set up earlier this year after the lights organised in 2016 failed to impress residents.

Boston Borough Council’s Christmas Lights contract came to an end that year, and the authority’s Full Council voted not to include it in its budget.

There was a £35,000 injection from Boston Town Area Committee – of which almost £24,000 was spent on two projection programmes in the town and only £7,600 spent on actual lights.

Organisers of this years event however, have promised lights across much of the town centre, including many of the side lanes around the town and down West Street.

There are also plans to put displays on some of the major roundabouts around town and some of the bridges.

The team has already been out and about on several occasions measuring up.

Money has been donated by local business sponsors and donors, and there is still time to offer support.

Eight cherry blossom trees placed on display at Boston War Memorial.

Initiatives being run by the group include Memorial lanterns, which will hang in memory of lost loved ones or close friends outside the Boston Stump over the festive period.

They are available from the church shop for £20, with £5 of each sale being donated to St Botolph’s Church.

A poetry competition is also being organised to find three youngsters to turn on the lights across three separate areas of the town during the official proceedings set to take place on Thursday, November 23.

The idea will be that three youngsters from different age groups will write a poem entitled Christmas in Boston and Me - which seeks to explore their connection to the town and the festive period.

The winners will then hit the button for – in no particular order at this time – the lanes around the town, the Market Place and the Christmas Tree.

BTAC, which is helping to organise the competition is looking for judges to take part.