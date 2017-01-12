Cinema showing of new Sherlock episode

Sherlock fans are in for a treat this weekend at Boston’s West End Cinema.

There is the chance to catch Sherlock: The Final Problem which aired on BBC 1 on New Year’s Day.

Audiences can enjoy the opening episode of the fourth series on the big screen.

There will also be exclusive content included only showing in cinemas.

Tickets for the showing are priced at £7 for adults, and £5.50 for concessions.

Doors open at 8.15pm and the show will start at about 8.40pm.

To book, visit: www.westendcinema.co.uk