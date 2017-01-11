Dance classes at Community Centre

Weekly dance classes are being held at Fenside Community Centre, in Boston.

Classes will teach street dancing and are suitable for those aged between 10 and 16.

Street dance classes are led by a professional dance teacher, and take place today (Wednesday, January 11), Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25.

Classes cost £2, and classes run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

For further details, call 01406 701006 or email: Lauren.Williams@litc.org.uk

Fenside Community Centre work in partnership with Transported and Lincolnshire County Council to bring classes to Boston.