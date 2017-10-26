Festive cheer as 509 poems are submitted to Christmas lights switch-on competition

Youngsters have been getting in the Christmas spirit for this years’ lights switch on, it has been revealed, as 509 children have submitted poems to a competition which will decide who pushes the button.

Young people from three age categories will be turning on the lights in different areas of the town on Thursday, November 23.

They will be chosen from those who have submitted poems based around how Christmas in Boston makes them feel.

Boston Town Area Committee chairman revealed on Wednesday that those organising the competition had received 210 poems in the 5-7 age group, 195 in the 8-11 age category, and 104 from the over 11s.

He said this was a ‘huge response’ .

He said: “I have been told there are some lovely poems that don’t fit the criteria but they so beautifully written and decorated that they are worth mentioning.”

Judges are looking at the entries this week and will whittle them down.

Mr Welton also announced plans to compile the poems into a book, which will be sold next year, with all profits going to next year’s Christmas Lights.

He added: “It just goes to show what the community and public can do for this town.”

The Christmas in Boston Committee were also given an extra gift as Coun Yvonne Stevens bought the last Memorial Lantern for the Stump.

Chairman Dylan Taylor updated the committee on the progress of the group telling them that all the lights had been bought, measured and boxed and that all the trees had been bought.

After the meeting he said of the response: “It’s really great news.

“We’ve had such a good response to everything. People really do care.”

The lights will start to go up from November.

The council has recently announced that all of the stalls for the Christmas Market have been taken and that parking on the evening has been sponsored by Hoppers Jewellers.

The Christmas Market will run from noon through to 7.30pm and there will be free entertainment from a stage in the Market Place from late afternoon.