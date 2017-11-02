Fireworks displays set to set the sky alight

Here are some of the fireworks events taking place in the Boston area this weekend.

Recent safety advice, issued by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, EMAS and other authorities, included advice to attend officially organised events.

l Boston Rugby Club will be holding its event on Saturday with gates opening at 6pm and entertainment from 6.30pm.

It will feature performances from two live bands – Kotote and Punch the Monkey.

People will also have a chance to take part in a charity Firewalk in aid of the Butterfly Hospice Trust.

Entry is £5 per adult, £3 per children and £15 for a family of four.

l Boston Town will hold theirs tomorrow (Friday), from 6pm.

The evening, taking place at the DWB Stadium, on Tattershall Road, will see the fire lit at 7pm, with the fireworks display launching from 7.30pm.

Entry is £3 (£2 concessions)

l Also tomorrow (Friday), the Pilgrims will be holding their annual fireworks display at The Jakemans Stadium.

Partnered by Lincs FM, the event will take place from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale - priced at £6 for adults, £4 for under -16s and £16 for families of four.

Call (01205) 364406 for further details.

l Finally, Donington Community Centre Field, off Town Dam Lane, will also hold its event tomorrow (Friday).

Gates open at 6pm, with the fireworks display following at 7pm.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, with no charge for accompanied children (under 16).