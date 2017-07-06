Girl wows coaches on TV’s Voice

A Boston girl has impressed a panel of coaches on the Voice Kids UK, leading them to describe her as ‘fearless’.

Eleven-year-old Kenya-Mae Allen-Burgess’ audition was broadcast on the ITV show on Saturday.

To convince coaches Danny Jones from Mcfly, Pixie Lott and Will.I.Am to press their red buttons, Kenya-Mae sang One Day I’ll Fly Away by Randy Crawford.

Although none of the coaches pressed their buttons, Kenya-Mae was in the last 76 out 15,000 children who auditioned for the show.

The crowd’s reaction and applause to Kenya-Mae’s audition saw Danny say: “They’re all standing up, we made a mistake.”

Kenya-Mae then spoke to the coaches after her audition, with Pixie calling her ‘a big ball of energy’ and ‘fearless’.

Later on, the coaches called her back and spent time chatting and taking pictures.

Kenya-Mae’s father Michael said that her passion for singing dates back to early childhood, and that she loves listening to Adele and Whitney Houston.

Michael described the day of the audition as ‘a blur’ but said: “Kenya-Mae absolutely loved every single minute. It is a positive experience she’ll never forget.”

Kenya-Mae had been sworn to secracy until now, which she said was ‘very difficult’. Her school friends have been very supportive since the audition aired, as Kenya-Mae said: “They think I did really well.”

On watching the show on Saturday with her family, Kenya-Mae said: “It was amazing.”

She said her favourite coach was either Pixie or Danny.

Kenya-Mae is a pupil at St George’s Preparatory School in Boston, but in her spare time also attends Blackfriars Theatre Academy.

She will also take the lead role in Annie, which is coming to Blackfriars Theatre in November.

Talented youngsters between the age of seven and 14 have been auditioning for the new show, The Voice Kids UK.

For the past four weeks, children have been auditioning in front of Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Will.I.Am in a bid to secure one of 12 places on each coach’s team.

If the coaches like the sound of an audition, they can press their red button to spin their chair, before the child chooses their preferred coach.

The blind audition stages are now over, with the battle rounds starting this weekend.

The Voice Kids UK will give the winner a bursary of £30,000 towards their musical education, and a family holiday to Disneyland Paris. Visit www.itv.com/thevoicekidsuk for more.