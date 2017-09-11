IN PICTURES: Borough’s heritage shared with open days

A variety of historic locations across Boston Borough and further opened their doors over the weekend as part of a series of events celebrating Lincolnshire’s heritage.
The Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days officially took place from Thursday, and carried on through to Sunday - with a few more planned to take place over the coming days.
The annual programme of events is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire and this year explored the theme Freedom, Justice and Equality.
Co-ordinator Ian Marshman said “It’s been absolutely brilliant and very successful.
“It was great to have so many things going on with 25 events in Boston Borough.”
He added: “The Heritage Open Days are a real celebration of Lincolnshire and everything we have to offer and it reminds people who live in this area to go out and see what’s on their doorstep.”
Those taking part in this year’s event included Boston Stump, Fydell House, Boston Baptist Church, St Mary’s Church Frampton and the Kings Head, Kirton.
Photographer David Dawson visited some of the events to have a look and get some pictures.
