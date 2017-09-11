IN PICTURES: Borough’s heritage shared with open days

A variety of historic locations across Boston Borough and further opened their doors over the weekend as part of a series of events celebrating Lincolnshire’s heritage.

The Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days officially took place from Thursday, and carried on through to Sunday - with a few more planned to take place over the coming days.

Lade Bank pumping station, History Open Day. Joan Paul with Andrew Quincey of Wrangle, looking at his 1899 Hornsby-Akroyd stationary engine. EMN-171109-144741001

The annual programme of events is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire and this year explored the theme Freedom, Justice and Equality.

Co-ordinator Ian Marshman said “It’s been absolutely brilliant and very successful.

“It was great to have so many things going on with 25 events in Boston Borough.”

He added: “The Heritage Open Days are a real celebration of Lincolnshire and everything we have to offer and it reminds people who live in this area to go out and see what’s on their doorstep.”

Stickney Village Hall, display of Stickney history. Organisers Nick and Bev Gosling. EMN-171109-144719001

Those taking part in this year’s event included Boston Stump, Fydell House, Boston Baptist Church, St Mary’s Church Frampton and the Kings Head, Kirton.

Photographer David Dawson visited some of the events to have a look and get some pictures.

Sibsey Church, Heritage Open Day. Simon Spens and Elizabeth Rowett looking at display by local historian David Eyre. EMN-171109-144646001

Boston Baptist Church, Heritage Open Day. Minister Steve Holland with Karen Holland. EMN-171109-144635001

New Bolingbroke Town Hall, Heritage Open Day. Members of Town Hall committee L-R Sheila Bent, Sandra Brown and Nikki Hurst with History of New Bolingbroke display. EMN-171109-145059001

Guild Hall, Heritage Open Day. Sean Horrey of Boston with his daughters L-R Lily-Grace Horrey 11, Cerys Horrey 13 and Sean Horrey 8. EMN-171109-144613001

Frampton West church Heritage Open Day. Member of Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers Spinners and Dyers Myra Scott of Frampton West. EMN-171109-145048001

Kirton Church Heritage Open Day. L-R Carol Lidgett - co-ordinator, Fay Houltby - church warden and Don Jenkins, pictured looking at Don's display about Harold Jackson VC who was a Kirton lad. EMN-171109-145037001

Lade Bank pumping station, History Open Day. L-R Ed Johnson - assistant engineer, Ed Paul - senior pump attendant, Phil and Patricia Lusty of New Leake, Alan Davis - pump attendant. EMN-171109-144730001