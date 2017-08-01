IN PICTURES: Competition raises £150 for new hall

A community show for growers saw more than 190 exhibits compete for prizes and more than £150 raised towards a new village hall.

The Mareham le Fen Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show, took place at the current village hall and included a larger number of entries by local children, as well as cookery and needlework on display.

Mareham le Fen produce show. Elsie Hodgson of Mareham le Fen looking at the vegitables.

Organiser Sue Beacham said there was something entered for every category.

She said: “It was a good looking display.”

The new village hall is currently in the process of being built and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Mareham le Fen produce show. janet Eastgate of Mareham le Fen with her 1st prize wining floral arrangement.