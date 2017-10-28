IN PICTURES: Crowds have a blast at holiday pumpkin event

Families have been having a smashing time at a Boston Nursery as part of its half-term halloween activities.

The Bell’s Pumpkin Patch, at Benington, has drawn thousands of visitors with many of them having a go on the main attraction – the Pumptastic Master Blaster.

Event coordinator Charlotte Aiken said: “It’s gone really, really well. We believe we’ve had far more people than last year - despite the windy weather which has not put people off.”

She said the blaster was one of the main attractions, which helped raise money for charity.

“We’re well on track to hit our funding target as well,” added Charlotte.

The patch features a number of other things to keep the family entertained, including pick your own and scarecrows.

It runs until October 31, from 9am-4pm, throughout half-term (Sunday 10am-3pm).

