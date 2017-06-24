IN PICTURES: Families enjoy fun in the sun at Kirton event

An event at Kirton entertained families on a hot sunny day last Sunday.
The Kirton Family Fun Day, held at the village’s town hall, was opened by 95-year-old local historian and author Stan Naylor - who then gave guided tours of the village.
Chairman of the organising committee Paula Davies said: “It went very well and was lovely. The event brings many of the organisations in Kirton together.”
The event saw various companies and charities hold stalls, and saw performances by AJ Dance, a local Taekwondo Group and musician Rebecca Clark.
There were also displays from Boston Classic Car and Veteran Bicycle Clubs.
One of the organisations raising money at the event was Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial which raised just over £500.
Chairman Anne Bourne said: “We were really, really happy with how it went.”