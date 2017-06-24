IN PICTURES: Families enjoy fun in the sun at Kirton event

An event at Kirton entertained families on a hot sunny day last Sunday.

The Kirton Family Fun Day, held at the village’s town hall, was opened by 95-year-old local historian and author Stan Naylor - who then gave guided tours of the village.

Kirton family day at Kirton Town Hall. L-R Rachel Gosling of Boston and Maggie May of Hubberts Bridge enjoying an icecream. EMN-170619-102749001

Chairman of the organising committee Paula Davies said: “It went very well and was lovely. The event brings many of the organisations in Kirton together.”

The event saw various companies and charities hold stalls, and saw performances by AJ Dance, a local Taekwondo Group and musician Rebecca Clark.

There were also displays from Boston Classic Car and Veteran Bicycle Clubs.

One of the organisations raising money at the event was Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial which raised just over £500.

Kirton family day at Kirton Town Hall. Boston Veteran Bicycle Club display. L-R Robin Bray - club chairman, Brian Addison, David Wilkinson and Andrew West. EMN-170619-102654001

Chairman Anne Bourne said: “We were really, really happy with how it went.”

Kirton family day at Kirton Town Hall. L-R Rachel Goodman, Marie Dove and Pat Pitts serving refreshments. EMN-170619-102811001

Kirton family day at Kirton Town Hall. L-R Jill Lee and Hazel Wenham on the Wine or Water stall. EMN-170619-102800001

Kirton family day at Kirton Town Hall. Family Day organisers L-R Hannah Creasey, Rachael Wainwright, Margaret Harmston, Neal Mugglestone, Carol Meeds, Jenny Plummer, Barbara Charity, Paula Davies - chairman. EMN-170619-102716001