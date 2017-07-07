IN PICTURES: ‘Probably biggest’ Boston Bike Night as event celebrates 21 years

Organisers of Boston Bike Night have described it as ‘probably the biggest ever’ after last night’s event saw more than 2,500 vehicles out on display stretching from the Bargate Roundabout into Central Park and all the way through Strait Bargate to the Market Place.

Event chairman David Simpson said further to that the event saw probably saw more than double the number of pedestrians.

Boston Bike Night. EMN-170707-104746001

He told The Standard: “All in all we had a really great night. One of the biggest and best.”

He thanked those who took part, supported and sponsored the event.

Photographer David Dawson went along to the event and in the gallery above are the pictures he took.

For more, see next week’s Boston Standard.