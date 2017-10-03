IN PICTURES: Scouts invite new recruits to open day

An open day held in Boston recently helped a Scout group find new recruits with a variety of activities for young people and their parents to try.

The Fifth Boston Scouts held their first-ever open day at the group’s Castle Street base and secretary Michelle Garrard said the ‘fantastic day’ resulted in a number of new members.

Boston Scouts Fun Day. L-R District Commissioner Rob Johnson with Explorer Scout Daniel Bradshaw. EMN-170925-110403001

Those who attended could try out activities incuding outdoor baking, fire lighting, camp demonstrations and Aboriginal art.

Michelle said: “The turnout was good and the day went really well.

“The weather held out. The parents also got involved - in fact I think some of the parents learnt more than the children!”

The group are considering running further open days in the future - with the event potentially becoming annual.

Boston Scouts Fun Day. L-R Rylam Clarke 7, Blake Clarke 10 and Louise Bloy with cub leader Jayne Maddy. EMN-170925-110329001

If anyone is interested in joining the Scouts or becoming a volunteer they can contact Michelle on 07577 924009.