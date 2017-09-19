IN PICTURES: Session’s House event helps with building’s future

Organisers of an open event at Boston’s Sessions House have expressed delight at the interest of people in the performances, activities and future of the building.
The aim of the day was to get feedback on how people would like to see the town’s historic building used.
It included aerial performances down the side of the building.
Senior commissioning officer for places at Lincolnshire County Council, Sarah Grundy said: “It was an amazing team effort, so very many thanks go to all the volunteers and organisations who took part; in particular Transported, Heritage Lincolnshire, Heritage Lottery Fund, the owners Paul and Amy Wilkinson, and of course the people who came along on the days.
“We have had some great feedback about potential new uses for the building, so thanks to all the local people who have completed our questionnaire.”
Transported’s programme director Nick Jones: “There was a lovely and positive atmosphere and people were clearly energised as well as inspired.
“I am sure the feedback will be interesting and useful for the consultation, but it also represented the coming together of community, cultural and heritage sectors to act together for the benefit and enrichment of Boston in the future.”
