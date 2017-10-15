IN PICTURES: Vintage tractors and classic cars parade as Lineside event raises cash for air ambulance

Hundreds took the opportunity to see agricultural machinery, vintage vehicles and classic bikes in action last weekend.
The Lineside Vintage Working weekend took place at Lineside Farm, Swineshead Bridge,
One of the organisers, Bev Leggatt said: “We had a fantastic weekend, it was definitely the biggest one we have ever had in terms of exhibitor numbers.”
The show featured classic cars, commercial and military vehicles, motorbikes, stationary engines, steam and vintage rallies and tractors
There was the usual events, including demonstrations of the vehicles in action.
The event raises money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and in previous years has donated more than £35,000.
Next year’s event will be the 20th Lineside show and organisers are hoping to carry out some big plans.
Anyone interested in helping out at the Lineside events can get in touch via the Facebook page or call 07929 158212 and leave a message.
