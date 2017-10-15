IN PICTURES: Vintage tractors and classic cars parade as Lineside event raises cash for air ambulance

Hundreds took the opportunity to see agricultural machinery, vintage vehicles and classic bikes in action last weekend.

The Lineside Vintage Working weekend took place at Lineside Farm, Swineshead Bridge,

Lineside vintage working weekend. Ploughing demontration EMN-170910-103106001

One of the organisers, Bev Leggatt said: “We had a fantastic weekend, it was definitely the biggest one we have ever had in terms of exhibitor numbers.”

The show featured classic cars, commercial and military vehicles, motorbikes, stationary engines, steam and vintage rallies and tractors

There was the usual events, including demonstrations of the vehicles in action.

The event raises money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and in previous years has donated more than £35,000.

Lineside vintage working weekend. Gordon Walsh with his 1957 Douglas Dragonfly. EMN-170910-103150001

Next year’s event will be the 20th Lineside show and organisers are hoping to carry out some big plans.

Anyone interested in helping out at the Lineside events can get in touch via the Facebook page or call 07929 158212 and leave a message.

Lineside vintage working weekend. L-R Julian Longford of Swineshead with his 1949 Fordson E27N, William Longford of Swineshead with his 1948 Ferguson TEA20. EMN-170910-103223001

Lineside vintage working weekend. Marjorie and Cecil Atkinson of Great hale with their 1948 Morris 8 series 8. EMN-170910-103212001

Lineside vintage working weekend. Nigel Freeman of Horncastle ploughing with his 1970 Massey Ferfuson 135. EMN-170910-103117001

Lineside vintage working weekend. John Fotheringham working with his Ferguson TE-F20 and saw bench. EMN-170910-103201001