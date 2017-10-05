Lots of fun was had at mass salsa event

Around 100 people took part in a mass fiesta on Sunday as part of an event to bring people of all backgrounds together.

The Sunday Salsa Fiesta was held at the White Hart Hotel, in Boston, and was organised by the Migrant Leaders community group formed through the national Outsider Project under the Migrant Rights Network.

Salsa event at the White Hart Hotel. EMN-170210-111825001

It saw people of all ages and nationalities learning to salsa dance and enjoying a meal together.

Boston Coordinater Jurate Matulioniene said: “It was a very successful event, we had all kinds of communities involved including English, Polish, Latvian, Russion and Portguese people. We had really great fun.

She said the lesson, led by Deborah Evans, even saw people who could speak little to no English gain confidence and get involved.

Mrs Matulione, who has organised more than 50 events in a bid to promote community integration, said this was one of the greatest ones.

She added that even elderly or disabled people, or those who couldn’t dance got involved and came along and socialised.

She added: “Afterwards, we received lots of responses on Facebook and people were leaving really nice comments that this kind of event should be held more.”

She thanked those who had supported the event, including Deborah, the hotel and the Boston More in Common group.

The Migrant Leaders have more events planned in the future including one around Christmas time and an English Speakers for Other Languages event.