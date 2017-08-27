Murder mystery fundraiser plans

Victorian music shows, a murder mystery event and a bike ride are just some of the events planned next month to boost the Butterfly Hospice.

First up is a musical theatre show, being held as a joint fundraiser with Blackfriars Theatre in Boston. ‘Let’s throw a party’ is a traditional Victorian-themed Old Music Hall show featuring St Nicolas Players. The audience will be invited to dress in a Victorian style and join in the sing-a-long as they are ‘transported back to the early 1900s’.

A spokesman for the Boston-based hospice said: “This is a spectacular, colourful, lively production.”

It will take place at Blackfriars on Sunday, September 3, at 6pm. Tickets are £5 from Blackfriars boxoffice.

On September 17, there will be a Battle of Britain Proms night held at the Peter Paine Sports Centre in Rosebery Avenue. Visitors are invited to bring their own picnic and get involved with the flag-waving as the Swineshead Silver Band perform. Doors open at 6.30pm, tickets are £8 from various Boston shops or by calling 01205 311222.

The spokesman said: “We have a murder for you to solve on Friday, September 22, when Cutwater Theatre Company bring an evening of Victorian Murder, Mystery and Mayhem to the Revue Bar at Blackfriars.” Tickets are £5 and are available from the Butterfly Hospice Shop, Boston, or by calling 01205 311222. The mystery starts at 7pm.

Tickets are available from the hospice’s charity shops, office or by calling 01205 311222.

The Big Bike Ride is gearing up for Sunday, September 24 with a nine-mile, 33 mile or 66 mile route to take on. This ride follows the Water Railway Cycle Safety Approved Route. Participants need to register by calling 01205 311222 or email sue.watsham@butter flyhospice.org.uk.

More details and forms are available from their hospice shops in Boston and Spalding.

l For more details about these events call 01205 311222.