Boston’s Guildhall has reopened its doors following the Christmas break.

There is still time to see the Boston Naturally exhibition at the museum, which ends on Friday, February 17.

The temporary exhibition explores the work of Jean Ingelow and WB Thomas alongside other material from museum collections.

The museum is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

There is no entry fee and last admission is at 3pm.

For more details visit: www.bostonguildhall.co.uk