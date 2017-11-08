PICTURES AND VIDEO: Boston’s bonfire night celebrations go with a bang

Boston’s skyline sparkled this weekend as thousands headed out to watch official fireworks displays around the area.

Boston Town and Boston United kicked off the weekend’s events with their displays on Friday night.

Fireworks at Boston United.

More than 1,400 people attended the Jakemans Stadium on York Street to watch the entertainment.

Entertainment also came from vocalist Karl Bird and the club’s own United Cheer Team.

A spokesman for the club said: ”Boston United would like to thank everybody who attended and supported the event — and the volunteers who helped staff on the night.”

Boston Town also had success with their event with more than 500 people gathering at the DWB Stadium on Tattershall Road.

Fireworks at Boston United.

Town manager Mick Vines said he felt the event had the same success as last year, adding: “I was happy with what went on, how it was organised. I thought it was a successful night.

“It was a brilliant bonfire - we’re lucky to have the space to have a traditional fire.”

Fireworks weekend at the Boardsides went with a real bang as Boston Rugby Club held another highly-successful event.

Club vice-chairman Warren Moody commented: “It was great to see so many people having fun at this year’s fireworks display, enjoying the whole evening’s entertainment programme.

Fireworks at Boston United.

“We are hugely grateful for everyone’s support, and look forward to welcoming all back next year for an even bigger and better evening of pyrotechnic fun.”

The evening featured performances from live bands Kotote and Punch the Monkey.

Fireworks at Boston United.

Fireworks at Boston Town.

Fireworks at Boston Town.

Fireworks at Boston Town.

Boston Rugby Club firework display.

Boston Rugby Club firework display.