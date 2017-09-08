PICTURES: Crowds descend as all the fun of the fair comes to Boston’s Central Park

Hundreds of people visited Central Park this weekend for a Paw-some time at the fair.

The event, which is run by Garry Evans of Eventive Funtime Ltd, opened on Saturday and will run through to this Sunday.

Rimants Skaris, Emils Sjaris, four, Marite Skaris with Marshall the dog EMN-170509-131420001

Characters from the Children’s television series Paw Patrol also visited the venue. It is the first fair to have been located on the site in a number of years – with the annual Boston May Fair lining the town centre streets. There is a variety of traditional fairground rides and stalls to occupy families, with something for all ages.

Sonny Heaslip, three, from Boston EMN-170509-131346001

The fair came to Central park. EMN-170509-131335001

Nicki Evans Director Eventide Funtime LTD and her sweet stall EMN-170509-131357001

