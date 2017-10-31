PICTURES: Pedal power raises funds for Butterfly Hospice

More than 100 cyclists took part in an annual event to raise money for Boston’s Butterfly Hospice on Sunday.
The riders took part in one of three long-distance events, including a 66-mile trip from Boston to Lincoln, a 33-mile trip and a nine mile trip.
Sue Watsham, fundraising and events manager told The Standard that the money raised hadn’t been tallied yet, but that some riders had raised more than £500.
She said: “It was a really busy event. It was really good and we were blessed by the weather.”
She thanked more than 25 volunteers who joined hospice staff in marshalling the course.
The first rider back on the 66-mile trip was Matt Sands.
The next event will be a Fire Walk at Boston Rugby Club on November 4.
Anyone interested can call 01205 311222.
