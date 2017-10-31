PICTURES: Pedal power raises funds for Butterfly Hospice

More than 100 cyclists took part in an annual event to raise money for Boston’s Butterfly Hospice on Sunday.

The riders took part in one of three long-distance events, including a 66-mile trip from Boston to Lincoln, a 33-mile trip and a nine mile trip.

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. Zoe Adams with Taylor Adams 5, taking part in the 9 miles ride. EMN-170925-110256001

Sue Watsham, fundraising and events manager told The Standard that the money raised hadn’t been tallied yet, but that some riders had raised more than £500.

She said: “It was a really busy event. It was really good and we were blessed by the weather.”

She thanked more than 25 volunteers who joined hospice staff in marshalling the course.

The first rider back on the 66-mile trip was Matt Sands.

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. L-R Fran Harrod, Andy Morrice, Shreeji Brahmbhatt and Stephanie Chambers who were doing the 33miles ride. EMN-170925-110212001

The next event will be a Fire Walk at Boston Rugby Club on November 4.

Anyone interested can call 01205 311222.

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. Alison Morant and Archie Morant 11, taking park in the 9 miles ride. EMN-170925-110150001

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. Ben Green of Boston who taking part in the 9 miles ride. EMN-170925-110351001

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. John and Pat Burrell of Heckington, taking part in the 9 miles ride. EMN-170925-110138001

Charity Bike Rides in aid of Butterfly Hospice. L-R James Blackman 11, Harry Blackman 11, Debbie Blackman and Martin Blackman of Sutterton, taking part in the 9 miles ride. EMN-170925-110201001