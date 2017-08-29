PICTURES: UK v Euro in fundraising showdown

A showdown on Sunday saw the UK battle it out with Eastern Europeans on the pitch to raise money and build communities.

The event, organised by the Pick Up Foorball in Boston group and held at Boston Town’s grounds included a barbecue, bouncy castles and other activities. Pick up Football organiser Chris Wander said the home team had lost, but said he could not remember the final score, adding : “It was several to one...” He said the day, which raised money for floodlights at the Town ground went ‘really well’.

Community Event at Boston Town Football Club including Euro v UK football match. L-R Nicolae Cristea - captain of Euro team, Thomas Filmer - referee for the match, Damian Knight - UK team captain. EMN-170829-124034001

“We started winning the match and got the first goal but they then evened it out by half time and after that they just tore us to pieces,” he added.

“It was a great match, everything went really well on the day.”

Pick Up Football Boston meets on Wednesday at the Tattershall Road ground from 6.45pm.

The floodlights at the town stadium will enable the group to continue playing during the week, especially as the nights begin to grow darker.

Community Event at Boston Town Football Club including Euro v UK football match. UK team EMN-170829-123948001

The aim of Pick Up Football is that anyone can turn up and play for an evening and Chris said it’s a great way to meet new people.

Currently the group sees up to 30 people turn up, aged between 15 and 52 - with several migrants also taking part.

Chris, who returned to Boston just before Christmas after 17 years living in Argentina.

He said one of the main roles of the group was to see more integration in the community, especially knowing what its like to be a foreign person in another country.

Community Event at Boston Town Football Club including Euro v UK football match. Euro team EMN-170829-123958001

It is hoped another match will be organised between the two sides by Christmas, with other events also being looked at.

Chris thanked Boston Town chairman Mick Vines for his support of the group.

Steve Abel, of Browns Cocktail Bar, and Angels Taxis, of Boston, sponsored the trophy.

Anyone interested in Pick Up Football in Boston can visit the Facebook page for more information and to sign up.

Community Event at Boston Town Football Club including Euro v UK football match. L-R Joyve Hill, Leanne Fletcher, Albie Gostelow 1, Libby Gardener 11, Sinead Fletcher, Sophie Fletcher, Mandy Fletcher. EMN-170829-124022001