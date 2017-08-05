Raise lots by visiting plots

Willoughby Road Allotments, in Boston, is set to open next Sunday, August 13, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

The five acre allotments include 60 plots growing vegetables, fruit, flowers and herbs.

There is also a small orchard and community space.

Visitors to the allotments will also be able to browse a seed and plant stall.

There will also be a tombola, raffle, tea and cake stall, and much more.

The allotments are open from 10am to 4pm to the public.

Admission is £4 for adults, with funds going to NGS and the Butterfly Hospice, and free for children.

For further details, visit www.ngs.org.uk

The NGS raises funds for various nursing charities each year.

So far this year, the NGS has raised £500,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and the same amount for Marie Curie and Hospice UK.