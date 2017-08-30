Remember loved ones this Christmas with memorial lanterns

A string of lights in memory of lost loved ones will guide people to St Botolph’s Church over the festive period as part of the latest plans by the town’s Christmas lights committee.

The community group has launched the memorial lantern scheme as one of two public initiatives in the run-up to the big event.

The idea is that family or friends will purchase one of the lights from the Boston Stump to be placed along the walkway to the church with each lantern containing a dedication to a loved one.

The lights will then be taken down after Christmas and collected by those who purchased them from St Botolphs to keep.

Christmas Lights in Boston committee chairman Dylan Taylor told The Standard: “At Christmas the loss of those friends or family missing from the festivities can be felt more than at any other time of year and we think the memorial lanterns are a lovely way to remember those who are sadly no longer with us.

“The Christmas In Boston memorial lanterns came about after an initial suggestion from one of the team. This prompted ideas from others which helped form it into a fully rounded idea.

“The plan originally was to hang them along the sides of the town bridge but having them outside St Botolphs was considered more appropriate.”

A second initiative will see eight cherry blossom trees placed on display at Boston War Memorial, these will also be sponsored and will be on display for the whole Christmas period.

Those who sponsor a tree will have their name mentioned through the committees social media channels and publicity.

This year’s lights are set to be switched on during the Christmas Market and following the Illuminate Parade on Thursday, November 23.

The committee organising this year’s event is comprised wholly of members of the public and has raised more than £20,000 towards their efforts.

Anyone interested in the above scheme can buy a lantern from the shop in Boston Stump at £20 or sponsor a tree for £95 by contacting the committee direct.

For more information search for @BostonChristmas on both Twitter and Facebook.