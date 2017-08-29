Skills put on display at Central park

Displays of gymnastics and martial arts impressed visitors to Boston’s Central Park recently.

The Family Fun Community Sports Day saw local sports and activity clubs, showcase their skills and encourage prospective new members to try it out.

Boston Skills and Precision Day. Photos: supplied.

artsNK in Partnership with Transported, provided instructed try-out sessions on their aerial rig whilst TJ Gymnastics entertained the crowds with elaborate displays of group dance routines and acrobatics.

Amy O’Sullivan of artsNK said “We have been constantly busy all day, with everybody trying the hoops and silk.

“Many of the children have returned three or four times and the gymnasts from TJ Gymnastics have been very keen to have a go.”

Kuk Sool Won martial arts club also performed a striking group display of techniques and skills and then paired off to demonstrate a variety of defensive manoeuvres.

Visitors also enjoyed different stalls including golf and face painting activities.

Representing the hosts, Boston Borough Council, Fran Taylor said: “Today is another success with fantastic gymnastic displays, and the aerial rig has proved very popular.

“Every club here brings something to the community and it’s great to encourage activity.”

