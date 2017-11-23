Stump all set to launch new children’s book

A new children’s book being printed by Boston’s St Botolph’s Church is set to be unveiled.

Bo The Boston Church Mouse will be launched today (Thursday) at the church at 6.45pm, with author Victoria Buxton on hand for signings.

The unveiling will follow the Christmas lights switch-on (at 6.30pm) and The Stump will have a festive market for visitors to browse, plus a grotto in the Cotton Chapel. The coffee shop, church shop, and Lego build will also be open.

The book has been illustrated by Yanna Lawson, who was chosen for the role following a community art competition and public vote.

The Rev Alyson Buxton, team rector of the Parish of Boston, said: “The whole team at The Stump are very excited to be welcoming Bo to the family as he begins his adventures with us.”

Bo’s story is intended to highlight, in a gentle way, the need to treat all people with love, kindness and care, regardless of the country of their birth.

The book is priced at £11.99, with proceeds going to The Stump.