Tree-mendous effort from lights group as festive plans move forward

The town’s festive lights group is continuing to look like a tree-mendous success story following its latest purchase and news the group could be raising even more cash for the event.

Christmas in Boston chairman Dylan Taylor and member Darron Abbott travelled to the Midlands last week where Mr Taylor said: “We didn’t settle until we selected the very best specimen available.”

He said: “In our team Darron Abbott and I were fortunate enough to be available to go and pick the tree.

“It’s a great privilege to choose the Christmas tree for Boston and we took care in selecting the right one.”

The group has also confirmed they are expecting to sell 100 of the memorial lanterns, with more than 50 already taken by those wishing to pay tribute to loved ones.

At £20 a lantern, and with £5 of that going to the Stump, that could see the group raise £1,500 for its own coffers and send £500 to the town’s church.

The group has also bought two community trees for the Ingram Memorial, eight Cherry Blossom Trees for the War Memorial entrance, 32 shop trees, 15 on the roundabouts and another tree on the Quadrant roundabout.

At a meeting of the Boston Town Area Committee on Wednesday, the group also confirmed that all Christmas lights have been bought for Emery Lane, Dolphin Lane, Church Street, Church Lane, Strait Bargate, The War Memorial, Wide Bargate car park and the Market Place.

All lights have been bought for all the Christmas trees in the town centre and the outskirts of the town.

The group also has ‘special lights that will decorate the Five Lamps’ and some extra lights for West Street for ‘something a little extra’.

Representatives from the migrant community have taken bags of baubles to schools for children to decorate and hang on the community trees.

Dylan added: “We are well on schedule to lighting up the town and are already talking ideas for next year.

“Everything is coming together and I’d like to thank our fantastic team once again for their hard work, commitment and ideas.”

Volunteers on the Christmas in Boston Group are Darron Abbott, Andrew Lovelace, Julian Ross Thompson, Nathan Bryant, Andrew Hewerdine, Dave North.

In other news, sponsorship from a Boston business will see parking in council-run car parks on the night of the lights switch on become free from 4pm onwards.

Hopper’s Jewellers, based in the Market Place, aim to to help get as many people as possible into town for the big event by paying for the parking.

Tim Hopper, from the shop, said: “We felt it was important to encourage as many people and families to attend the Christmas Market and Lights Switch On as possible and support the town.

“Car parking charges are always an issue and we wanted to ensure that everyone gets to appreciate the festivities without having to pay for car parking.”

Nathan Bryant, of Christmas in Boston , said: “Christmas is a time for all families and we’re excited to be lighting up Boston better than ever.

“The opportunity that Hopper’s has provided is fantastic and our deepest thanks goes to them for their kind generosity in offering complementary parking for all those coming to town.”

This year’s lights are set to be switched on during the Christmas Market in the Market Place and following the Illuminate Parade on Thursday, November 23.

Illuminate 2017 will include light-based artworks reflecting the themes of freedom and liberty in the historic setting of the Market Place.

Community groups and schools will participate in parades, having worked with artists beforehand to produce the lanterns.

Illuminate is a partnership event organised by Transported, Boston Borough Council and Mayflower 400. For more info, visit www.transportedart.com and www.mayflower400uk.org.