‘Very low ticket sales’ sees Oktoberfest event planned for Central Park cancelled

An Oktoberfest event planned to be held in Boston’s Central Park later this month has been cancelled after ‘very low ticket sales’ and ‘not capturing the imagination of local people’

The event was planned for October 27 and 28, but has been cancelled by the organisers, say Boston Borough Council - who have moved to distance themselves from the event by saying they were not the organisers.

A statement on the authority’s website said: “Oktoberfest in Boston’s Central Park - a Bavarian celebration of all things oompah and beer related - has not captured the imagination of local people.

“Because of very low ticket sales the organisers have had to cancel the event which had been due to take place on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

“Those who had already booked tickets will be contacted by the organisers and full refunds will be made.”

The statement said that ticket holder should get in touch with the organisers by emailomg to info@oktoberfestofficial.com