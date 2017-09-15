VIDEO: Aerial dancers entertain visitors to Boston’s Sessions House

Visitors to Boston’s Sessions House have been treated to two performances of aerial dance on the side of the former court building today (Friday) as part of two heritage open days being held there.

Vertical Dance Kate Lawrence, performed on the side of the building at 10.45am and 12.30pm and are due to appear again at 2.45pm.

Sessions House open days take place today and tomorrow and include tours of the building.

The performances form part of two open days today and tomorrow (Saturday) which are running 10am-4pm.

The aim is to give visitors a chance to air their thoughts on how the Grade II* listed building might be better used to the benefit of the lcoal community and economy.

Various activities and displays are taking place within the building and tours are being offered every 45 minutes.

The event has been organised by Heritage Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council and building owners Paul and Amy Wilkinson.

Paul Wilkinson said: “We want local people to benefit from this magnificent building and what better way to start than opening it up, having a conversation and enjoying such fantastic entertainment. We embrace everyone’s ideas and suggestions “

For more visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org or call 01529 461499.