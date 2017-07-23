War museum set for grand opening

The owners of a newly-built Second World War museum are hoping to get a ‘V’ for victory when the facility has its grand opening next month.

Paul and Linda Britchford have announced the official open day of their We’ll Meet Again museum will take place on Saturday, August 12.

Based at Freiston Shore, the facility has been endorsed by Dame Vera Lynn - with a letter and signed poster of the forces’ sweetheart now proudly hanging in the main hall.

We’ll Meet Again was previously run as a mobile museum - offering groups and schools an educational hands-on experience of equipment, with re-enactments and displays that bring the 1940s to life.

Museum spokesman Des Portas said: “It is so impressive what they have done at the museum. The collection is huge as Paul has been collecting since he was just eight.

“Both of them are so enthusiastic and have put so much into the project, investing around a quarter of a million of their own money over the years - but we are still trying to raise a £9,000 to provide a café on site.”

If you can help with fundraising for the café call Paul Britchford on 07903 529614.