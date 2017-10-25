Warnings issued over fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night

‘The young boy had severe burns and it was clear his eye had been impaled’ - an ambulance service worker has shared his shocking firework night story in a bid to warn others of the dangers ahead of this years’ Bonfire Night.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have released a series of shocking images, based on real-life experiences of their paramedics, technicians and firefighters, as part of the initiative which follows the release of national figures showing the number of firework-related injuries rising year-on-year.

One of the warnings put out by emergency services in Lincolnshire ahead of the fireworks this year.

Ben Shepherd, emergency medical technician at EMAS, recalled: “We got the call to go and help a child who had been hit in the face by a firework. I didn’t really know what I was expecting, but when I arrived on scene, as a father of three children, I was utterly shocked.

“The young boy had severe burns to whole right-hand side of his face, and it was clear that his eye had been impaled. We tried to treat him and make him as comfortable as possible while we transported him to the severe burns unit at QMC in Nottingham.

“Sadly, even with the treatment available, the little boy lost the vision in his eye and was left with significant scarring to his face.”

Watch commander support at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Darren Stones added: “This is an absolutely heart-breaking story - no child or parent should ever have to go through something like that.

“So whether you’re planning to attend an organised display or celebrate at home, please follow these simple steps to keep your kids safe.”

The images are accompanied by a list of tips highlighting the dangers of fireworks and how they can be avoided with some simple precautions.

They are:

· If you give your kids sparklers, please supervise them.

· Make sure everyone is a safe distance away from lit fireworks and bonfires.

· Supervise your kids around fireworks and keep pets indoors.

· Never return to a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

· Don’t leave the bonfire unattended

· Follow the Firework Code

For more information visit http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/bonfire