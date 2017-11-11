Winter event will be Mike’s third Olympics

A man who has twice already made an Olympic effort to help out with international sport is set to complete a hat-trick as he heads out to South Korea next year.

Mike Sheldon, 68, of Freiston, will be flying out to PyeonChang on January 13 to volunteer at next year’s Winter Olympics in February - and the subsequent Paralympics in March.

He has beaten more than 100,000 applicants and will join 22,500 others at the major sporting event.

He has already been a Gamesmaker at the London 2012 Olympics and volunteered at the Rio event in 2016.

His previous roles have seen him act as an intermediary between the press, photographers and athletes. He has met a number of stars including tennis ace Andy Murray, former British athlete Dame Mary Peters, former World Cup-winning England rugby captain Martin Johnson and taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones.

Mr Sheldon was enthusiastic about his experiences.

He said: “It’s incredible. The atmosphere is so great.”

Mr Sheldon, a former marathon runner, was inspired to help out at the London games originally because he wanted to ‘give something back’ after years of athleticism and exercise.

Mr Sheldon is no stranger to travelling, having worked in Istanbul for 16 years, and having completed 54 marathons all over the globe.

They include the New York Marathon in 1982, as well as running the London marathon 11 times.

He also used to enjoy skiing and so hopes he’ll be able to catch some of the action on the slopes in that area as well as tobogganing.

Mr Sheldon, has lived with his wife in Freiston, for just over three years now.

He says they enjoy their time and often go on holidays together.

The PyeoChang Winter Olympic games are expected to end around March 18.