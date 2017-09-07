Youngsters’ chance to switch on town lights

This year’s Christmas lights could be turned on by three of the town’s schoolchildren as the community ethos behind this year’s event continues.

The group behind this years’ lights have asked Boston Borough Council’s Boston Town Area Committee to help launch a poetry competition in order to select who is going to turn on the festivities.

The idea will be that three youngsters from different age groups will write a poem entitled Christmas in Boston and Me - which seeks to explore their connection to the town and the festive period.

The winners will then hit the button for – in no particular order at this time – the lanes around the town, the Market Place and the Christmas Tree.

There was a suggestion at Wednesday’s committee meeting that the lights should be turned on by a celebrity, but councillors were told there was no budget for it.

Chairman Nigel Welton said: “Nobody does it for free these days, plus the group have asked for it to be a community event.”

Coun Martin Griggs said he thought it was a ‘fantastic idea’.

The council will help the group in promoting the competition to the local schools and youngsters.

BTAC is also looking for volunteers to give up their time to help judge the entries once the competition closes.

For more information and to offer your services as a judge visit the council offices on West Street.