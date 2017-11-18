Youngsters decorating baubles for community

Youngsters across Boston are being invited to help decorate two community trees which are being featured on the grass by the Ingram Memorial this festive season.

Schools across the town have already been getting onboard a new initiative by the Christmas in Boston community group, which sees pupils decorating white polystyrene balls and turning them into baubles to be hung from the trees.

The 650 baubles cost £1 each, with proceeds going towards the festive decorations being put up in readiness for the Christmas Lights Switch-On taking place on Thursday, November 23.

Group chairman Dylan Taylor said: “This was a terrific idea from one of the CiB team and again has the community at its core, in this case, specifically the younger generation.

“We’ve loved seeing their creations so far and can’t wait to see them on the community trees for everybody in Boston to enjoy.

“We can’t wait to see the decorated trees on display.

“What a wonderful way to decorate the town this Christmas by including young Bostonians.”

The group has focused on getting local children involved this year and three youngsters, chosen through a school poetry competition, will be pushing the button to turn the lights on on the night.

Any schools or other groups which involve children wanting to get involved can still do so by emailing info@christmasinboston.co.uk or by messaging the group on Facebook.