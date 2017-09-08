Auditions for new Blackfriar’s play

A workshop and auditions for Little Shop of Horrors will be held at Blackfriars Theatre, in Boston.
Blackfriars Theatre Academy are inviting children to a workshop on Saturday, September 9, where scripts, songs and routines will be taught.
It is for children 10-12 years old from 1pm to 3pm, and for 13+ from 3pm to 5pm.
Auditions are on Saturday, September 16, at the same times.
The play will run from Thursday, March 1, to Saturday, March 3.
