Auditions for new Blackfriar’s play

A workshop and auditions for Little Shop of Horrors will be held at Blackfriars Theatre, in Boston.

Blackfriars Theatre Academy are inviting children to a workshop on Saturday, September 9, where scripts, songs and routines will be taught.

There is a chance to be involved with Little Shop of Horrors.

It is for children 10-12 years old from 1pm to 3pm, and for 13+ from 3pm to 5pm.

Auditions are on Saturday, September 16, at the same times.

The play will run from Thursday, March 1, to Saturday, March 3.