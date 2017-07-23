Band return to Blackfriars after successful concert

An alternative rock band based in Boston have been invited to peform at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre for a second time.

Kill The Ideal are performing in the revue bar at the venue in Spain Lane on Friday, August 4 - which happens to be drummer Jordan Bell’s birthday.

They last performed at the venue in January as part of a secret gig.

Ash from Kill The Ideal said: “We received great feedback from the last show at Blackfriars, which meant the world, due to the blood, sweat and tears that went into it. We can’t wait to do it all again.”

The band recently signed to Possessive Management. Ash said: “We are super excited to see what the future has in store for Kill The Ideal.”

Supporting them will be All Ears Avow, who have recently played 2000 Trees Festival, and Go Primitive, who performed at Glastonbury in 2016.

Tickets are priced at £10, or £15 which includes a ticket and a t-shirt promoting the band’s last single.

To buy, visit www.killtheideal.bigcartel.com