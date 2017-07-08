Band’s new single and gig next month

A Boston-based band who take inspiration from Led Zeppelin and Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to perform in the town next month.

The band also released their latest single, Rise Up, on Friday.

King and Bears formed in 2015 and are made up of James Bastow, Tom Waite and Adam Dawson.

Tom and Adam are previous members of band Bullet Tooth, and James is a music lecturer at Boston College.

The band describe their sound as ‘sunk reck’ - which they say is a combination of soul, funk, reggae and rock.

Their debut album, Kings & Bears EP, received support from Endeavour FM and Lincs FM, before being picked up by BBC Introducing Lincolnshire.

It even got airplay on Huw Stephens’ show on BBC Radio 1.

On Sunday, August 27, Kings and Bears will be performing a free gig at Church Keys Wine Bar & Restaurant, in Boston, from 9pm.

For updates on the band, search for kingsandbears on Facebook or visit www.kingsandbears.com