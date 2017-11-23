Banish the winter blues at concert with Boston Sinfonia

Boston Sinfonia promise to ‘banish those winter blues’ with its latest performance at Boston Guildhall.

The concert on Sunday, November 26, will include pieces from Rossini, Mozart and Haydn.

A spokesman for the show said: “Come and join us for an afternoon of sunny, tuneful music, ideal for banishing those winter blues.”

Doors open at 2.30pm and the concert begins at 3pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk or The Stump gift shop.

There will also be tickets on the door priced at £12.