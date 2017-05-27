Blackfriars Theatre Academy are bringing a musical celebration to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The show entitled Bring On Tomorrow will be staged on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, at 7.30pm.

Bring On Tomorrow will features songs from musicals The Sound of Music, Wicked, and Fame.

The youngest to the more senior students at the academy will perform.

Tickets priced at £11 for adults and £10 for concessions are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or on 01205 363108.