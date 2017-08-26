Blondie tribute coming to Boston theatre venue

A tribute to the legendary rock band Blondie is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Blondied, fronted by Michelle Hendriks, will be at the venue in Spain Lane next Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

The band formed 12 years ago after Michelle appeared on ITV show, Stars and Their Doubles.

Michelle was selected from thousands of look-alikes thanks to her striking resemblance to Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie.

After the show, Michelle decided to form a tribute band to Blondie, which became Blondied.

Other members of Blondied include Phil Hendriks on lead guitar and backing vocals, Rick Cook on drums, Riko Burrows on bass and Rhys Thomas on keyboard.

Together the band have worked in countries such as Russia, Australia, Dubai and Japan.

They have also played at festivals such as the Spa Tribute Festival in Belgium, where they performed to more than 15,000 people.

Blondied were also invited to perform for 25,000 at the after-show party for the Silverstone Grand Prix F1 final race day.

Their set will include hits by the band including Heart of Glass and Hanging on the Telephone, and some solo hits by Michelle.

Chris Stein from Blondie said of Michelle Hendriks: “She looks more like Deborah than Deborah, uncanny.”

Tickets priced at £15 are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.