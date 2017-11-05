Boston-born artist unveils exhibition at Blackfriars Theatre

An artist who has dedicated his latest exhibition to landmarks and locations in Boston is currently displaying his work at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane.

Rohan Goonewardena’s work will be in the foyer at Blackfriars Theatre until Sunday, November 26.

Rohan grew up and lived in Boston for about 20 years, and attended St Botolph’s CofE Primary School and Boston Grammar School.

As part of a recent art project, Rohan painted pictures of The Stump and the River Witham, which were then transformed into posters.

He then gave out the posters for donations, and helped raised more than £600 for the church.

“The positive vibes I felt from all the Bostonians I met in The Stump that day have inspired me to look into creating more paintings for my home town,” he said.

Rohan will be at the theatre for an open evening on Sunday, November 5, from 7pm to 9pm.

All are welcome to attend and meet Rohan at the event.