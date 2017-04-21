Boston Playgoers Society to hold open day

Boston Playgoers Society are holding an open day next month at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre to encourage more people to become involved with the arts.

On Sunday, May 14, between 11am and 4pm, visitors can take part in a range of activities showcasing the different components which go into making a production.

The award-winning amateur dramatic group are looking for those interested in acting, directing, sound effects, lighting, set building, collecting props and organising costumes.

They put on two plays a year at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

For further details, visit www.bostonplaygoers.co.uk or search Boston Paygoers on Facebook.