Boston’s first cinema experience in the great outdoors

Boston’s first outdoor cinema experience will be taking place next week.

Central Park, in Skirbeck Road, will be the venue for the screening of the original version of Mary Poppins on Friday, August 25.

The park will also screen Despicable Me on Saturday, August 26.

Films are scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £6 for adults and £4 for concessions are available from Boston Borough Council offices, in West Street, and Boston Guildhall, in South Street.

You can also book by phone by calling 01205 314200.