Boston Sinfonia set to return to The Stump

Boston Sinfonia will be performing once again in St Botolphs’s Church, The Stump, next weekend.

The concert will be on Saturday, September 16, starting at 7.30pm.

Boston Sinfonia will also be joined by soloist Helen Winter.

The concert will include Waltz Sequences by Strauss, Hansel and Gretel Prelude by Humperdink and the Prelude to Act 3 of Die Meistersinger by Wagner.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from The Stump gift shop, or at www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk.

Tickets on the door are £12.